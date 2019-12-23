Tuesday, Dec. 23, 1969
Snow up to nine inches deep blanketed a large section of the Monadnock Region this morning following yesterday’s major storm which caused power failures in several towns and resulted in the death of a Keene man who died while shoveling snow. City and state snow removal crews worked throughout the night clearing highways and streets of snow and all major routes were open this morning.
“There really is a Santa Claus,” Keene’s Mayor-elect Robert M. Clark Jr. said happily yesterday. Clark was talking about the Civil Aeronautics Board decision temporarily allowing Northeast Airlines to end its Keene-New York service, giving Mohawk Airlines the route, and giving the Boston-Worcester-Keene-Albany route to Executive Airlines, a commuter carrier.
Friday, Dec. 23, 1994
Once, Keene’s unemployment rate was among the lowest in the United States. Then came the recession. But, based on the November numbers, it looks like the local employment picture is returning to the robust status it once had.
Keene has two years or so to think about logging in Robin Hood Park and on other city-owned land. City government officials had considered selective cutting in parts of the 83-acre park, saying it would improve forest health and generate some cash. After passionate arguments against it from a number of residents, the city is postponing any cutting until at least the summer of 1996.