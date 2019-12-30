Tuesday, Dec. 30, 1969
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson went to prison yesterday. It was only a visit, however. State statute dictates the governor and Executive Council make an annual inspection of the N.H. State Prison. According to prison officials, there had not been an annual visit by the executive for several years.
After a series of controversies, dissension and bad feelings, Keene’s city government is leaving 1969 with a tarnished image. Yet despite the problems, City Hall accomplished enough during the year to make 1970 a time of consolidation, redirection and wound-licking.
Friday, Dec. 30, 1994
Following a wild fight Monday between a rabid raccoon and a dog named Blackie, at least 10 Keene residents are receiving rabies shots, and two families are upset with the Keene Police Department. Several children were playing street hockey on Elm Street, when they spotted a raccoon in a tree. Police responded and said it posed no danger, but a half-hour later it climbed down from the tree and attacked a neighborhood dog. Bedlam ensued.
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Seven people were shot and at least one died this morning at two abortion clinics. Details are sketchy, but the shootings began at 10 a.m. at a Planned Parenthood clinic in a busy business district.