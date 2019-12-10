Saturday, Dec. 13, 1969
The U.S. assistant commerce secretary wound up a tour of New Hampshire ball bearings manufacturing firms in Keene yesterday, but withheld comment on whether he felt the companies deserved federal protection against imports. Kenneth Davis made the tour of three New Hampshire facilities in response to a petition by MPB Corp. in Keene and N.H. Ball Bearings Inc. in Peterborough and Lebanon.
The very measure opponents of the Citizens Task Force fear most — broad-based taxation — will probably not even be recommended during the special legislative session next spring. New Hampshire House majority leader Harland D. Logan, R-Plainfield, said yesterday task force recommendations most likely to come in the special session would include reorganization of the executive branch of state government and minor revisions of the tax structure.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1994
ANTRIM — Neighbors of the empty Hawthorne College in Antrim are worried that the campus is among four sites being considered to beef up New Hampshire's prison system. "We're really disturbed about it," said Kristin Cleveland, who with her husband recently bought a house near the empty campus.
GILSUM — Selectmen made it official Monday night: Al Morse Jr. is no longer the town's police chief. Technically, he hasn't been chief since the summer when his yearlong appointment expired. That's when Morse began asking what was to become of his part-time job as chief.