Saturday, Dec. 6, 1969
Gov. Walter Peterson Friday charged the Manchester Union Leader with “distorting the truth” and “despicable” journalism in its coverage of a story involving his daughter Meg. Meg Peterson, 15, while in Washington with her father at President Nixon’s conference on drugs, expressed to a newsman the view that she saw “nothing wrong” with smoking marijuana. William Loeb, publisher of the Union Leader, said the story was uncontradicted and asked the governor to apologize.
CONCORD — A food stamp program for New Hampshire may have to wait until 1971, unless the federal government steps in, Alexander M. Taft, coordinator of federal funds, said Friday. Taft said the state would have to meet half the cost of certifying the poor in New Hampshire and fund the cost of issuing the stamps in order to take part in the program now.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 1994
CONCORD — New Hampshire hospitals need more money to repay debts and maintain up-to-date facilities, the N.H. Hospital Association said. High patient costs and smaller increases in revenue were partially responsible for a relatively poor year at New Hampshire’s 26 acute care hospitals, the association says.
Workers at Yankee Publishing Inc. in Dublin have a new way of helping New England’s environmental causes. The company is among 1,070 businesses and organizations participating in the Environmental Federation of New England — a kind of United Way for the environment.