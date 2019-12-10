Wednesday, Dec. 10, 1969
Obsolescence in Keene’s property assessment records cost every taxpayer in town more than $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation this year. The situation may be worse in 1970, but by the time the 1971 tax bills are sent out, city officials hope to have the problem corrected.
The Giant Store will be closed Sunday, according to Clifford J. Southworth, assistant store manager. A furor had been raised among the merchants when the Giant Store opened last Sunday with many of the businesses feeling the decision to open violated the state law which restricts Sunday sales. “We are very pleased they are going along with our agreement not to open on Sunday said William W. McGowan 3rd today.
Saturday, Dec. 10, 1994
While some Keene merchants are still fuming about the filming of “Jumanji,” the Colonial Theatre is working hard to make sure the movie premieres in the city. Frederick Farrar, executive director of the nonprofit group that bought the theater last year, has petitioned TriStar Pictures to have a premiere screening of the film, which is supposed to be released late in 1995.
The message from Main Street in America these days is upbeat and unambiguous: The economic expansion has plenty of steam left. In the view of more than 30 executives interviewed at businesses across the country, the driving force behind this expansion has been a productivity revolution that has rolled through industry after industry, forcing companies to merge and downsize and alter nearly every aspect of the way they do business to produce more with less.