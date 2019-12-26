Friday, Dec. 26, 1969
The fourth major snowstorm to hit New England in two weeks belted Keene and the Monadnock Region early today and is expected to dump from 10 to 15 inches of snow over the landscape before ending tonight. Driving conditions are hazardous and highway department officials and police urged all motorists to use extreme caution.
Needham Hydraulics Inc. of Needham, Mass., has given the county an estimate of $85,000 for the installation of a water pollution control system at the Cheshire County Home in Westmoreland. The figure, which includes a $5,000 engineering fee, $30,000 for a package sewerage plant and $50,000 for pipes, landscaping, etc., was presented in a letter from the company.
Monday, Dec. 26, 1994
Last year the mighty Mississippi River overflowed, washing away dams and levees as if they were sandbars. Last summer, sudden rain flooded Texas. Next year, if it happened here, would New Hampshire be prepared? The state classified 86 dams as high hazard; that means if one fails, someone is likely to die.
FITZWILLIAM — A fire that destroyed a Fitzwilliam sawmill Christmas night may have been set. The charred shell of a building is all that remains today of Damon Lumber Co.’s sawmill on Route 12 near the Massachusetts state line. “I believe it was set,” said Brian Damon, the fifth generation Damon to own the sawmill.