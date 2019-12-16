Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1969
The Giant Store of Keene has filed a complaint against three Keene stores for selling on Sunday what Giant Store officials term “non-necessities.” Keene Giant Store manager Irving Cross said several of his employees were asked to shop in competitive stores Sunday for items other than those allowed by law. The Giant Store opened for Sunday sales Dec. 7 but local merchants and the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce complained about the store’s action.
Controversy continues to be the chief plague of Keene’s city government and the latest rash to break out on City Hall’s thin skin pits the city manager against the director of parks, recreation and cemeteries. According to Alex G. Foldeak, parks director, City Manager James C. Hobart sent him a memo complaining about “my attitude in handling certain parts of the cemetery operation.” Foldeak said he refuted the complaint, but Hobart took “serious action” on the complaint.
Friday, Dec. 16, 1994
NELSON — What used to be Route 9 around Granite Lake and Munsonville is a quiet road today. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, cars and trucks started using a scenic new 3.7-mile stretch of Route 9 that bypasses the lake and Munsonville village.
The last passenger train through the Monadnock Region will soon be history, a victim of federal budget cutbacks in Washington. Amtrak’s Montrealer — which passes through North Walpole and Charlestown on its way from New York City to Montreal — will be eliminated in an effort to pull Amtrak out of a $200 million budget deficit.