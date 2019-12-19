Friday, Dec. 19, 1969
Beaver Brook Falls and the eastern wall of the brook canyon have been donated to Keene for preservation in the natural state. Dr. James M. Ballou of the Old Concord Road has deeded about 22 acres of land around the falls to the city, ranging from about 100 yards north of the falls south to a power line which crosses the brook on the eastern side of Upper Washington Street.
It was a difficult time last night for seven city councilors and the mayor. They had to pack up their files, empty their desk drawers and make way for their successors. Last night’s City Council meeting was the final one for Mayor Richard E. Bean and councilors John D. Shea, Raymond H. Carter, Robert H. Norton, Thomas E. McHovhanneslan, David F. Putnam and Phillip D. Moran. It was also the final meeting for councilman Robert M. Clark Jr., who will become Keene’s mayor.
Monday, Dec. 19, 1994
The Cheshire County Commissioners, not the Keene City Council, must decide if thousands of trees near Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey need to be felled. In a unanimous ruling issued this morning, the N.H. Supreme Court said state law requires the county commissioners to decide.
LANGDON — Five freshmen at Fall Mountain Regional High School are building a car for tomorrow. Aaron Blake, Charles Palmer, Greg Bascom, Jesse Holmes and Mike Mattigan are converting a baby-blue Volkswagen Rabbit — which they call The Sun Bunny — into a solar-electric car for the Tour de Sol race next May.