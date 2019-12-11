Thursday, Dec. 11, 1969
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson said today proposed freight increases by 17 eastern railroads are discriminatory against the New England region. The governor, in telegrams to New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, said the increase of 50 cents per ton for all commodities except coal and potatoes will “seriously and adversely affect the economy of this area.”
Both Communist delegations accused President Nixon today of downgrading and sabotaging the Paris peace talks by failing to name a successor to Henry Cabot Lodge. The chief North Vietnamese delegate boycotted the meeting. Philip C. Habib, the former No. 3 member of the U.S. team heading the American delegation, said the attitude of the Communists made meaningful negotiations impossible.
Sunday, Dec. 11, 1994
No paper published.