Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1969
The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce has been trying since last Saturday to prevent Sunday from becoming a business-as-usual day in Keene. The furor in the merchant community was raised when the Giant Store decided to open Sunday, Dec. 7. The merchants felt the decision violated state law which restricts Sunday sales to “milk, bread and other necessaries of life, drugs or medicines.”
Could the county courthouse be kept downtown if a new building were built one block west of the existing one? The idea of putting a new courthouse at Middle and Winter streets on land bought for the county by the city was proposed last night by Perry A. Kiritsy, a Planning Board member, who said the county seems to want a new building, not an expanded one.
Friday, Dec. 9, 1994
Monadnock Family Services has the tepid support of a Keene City Council committee to use federal grant money to rehabilitate the former Latchis Theatre building. The nonprofit social service agency wants to use the building at 35-37 Main St. as its headquarters. Although it doesn’t need the city council’s approval, it wants the council’s blessing. Council members are concerned it would come off the city’s tax rolls.
WASHINGTON — Acknowledging the need to curb the growth of entitlement programs, incoming House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday that wealthy retirees should buy their own health insurance.