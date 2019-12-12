Friday, Dec. 12, 1969
No one is really sure just where a petition from Mohawk and Northeast airlines seeking realignment of their routes in Northern New England stands before the Civil Aeronautics Board. The petition would move Northeast completely out of seven cities, including Keene. Mohawk would assume the Northeast flights to New York and Executive Airlines, a commuter carrier, would take over Mohawk’s Boston-Worcester-Keene-Albany route.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Kopechne would have yielded in favor of an autopsy on their daughter, Mary Jo, had they felt they were obstructing justice, it was learned Thursday. Mrs. Gwen L. Kopechne said she and her husband “had agreed that if in any way we had felt we were obstructing justice by fighting exhumation we would have yielded in favor of an autopsy. But I know what drowning is.” Miss Kopechne drowned July 18 when a car driven by Sen. Edward M. Kennedy went off a narrow bridge on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts.
Monday, Dec. 12, 1994
CONCORD — More than 300 N.H. residents, many of whom contribute to conservative groups, are listed as members of the “religious right” in a directory being offered to their opponents. One lawyer on the list called it “an enemies list” and a sign of “a new McCarthyism,” while Gov. Stephen E. Merrill said it’s “the half-brother to religious bigotry.”
NEWARK, N.J. — The FBI says the “Unabomber” has struck again, mailing a package bomb that killed an executive days after he was promoted to general manager of one of the nation’s largest advertising firms. But the identity of the bomber and why he targeted Thomas Mosser of Young & Rubicam remains a mystery, the FBI said.