Thursday, Dec. 18, 1969
DUBLIN — “The great need for us is regional planning,” Robert L. Mallat Jr., chairman of the Keene Planning Board, told representatives of Monadnock Region towns at a meeting last night during which a panel of experts discussed various phases of town and city planning. In calling for “planning for tomorrow,” Mallat warned that unless this is done the Monadnock Region could be a much less desirable place to live than it is now.
Airlines representatives and community officials are breathing sighs of relief today in the wake of a Civil Aeronautics decision announced Wednesday. The board issued a temporary ruling allowing a major realignment of air service in northern New England, a route shuffle which will see Northeast Airlines move completely out of Keene. Mohawk Airlines will take over the Keene-New York routes now flown by Northeast and a commuter carrier.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 1994
No paper published.