Sunday,
Dec. 14, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Dec. 14, 1994
A Keene city councilor is denying charges made by a fellow councilor that she leaked information from a closed-door city council meeting — in violation of council rules and possibly state law. City Councilor Douglas E. Lovejoy claims Councilor Cynthia C. Georgina repeated apparently disparaging comments he made about a local business. Georgina said Lovejoy’s charges are “outrageous and untrue.”
SWANZEY CENTER — Dilapidated school conditions and increasing enrollment may force the Monadnock Regional school board to make a Solomon-like decision. Portable classrooms are leaking at Cutler School, the heating and ventilation system needs an overhaul at Troy Elementary School and Principal Daniel E. Stockwell expects to see 92 more students next year at Monadnock Regional High School. Even with the proposed budget up 13 percent — $16.9 million is being called for in 1995-96 — Monadnock school board members know it’s not enough to cover all needs.