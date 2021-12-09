Thursday, Dec. 9, 1971
Protruding wires were all that remained of a Main Street traffic signal in Keene after it was sheared off by a truck this morning. The driver received a small cut on his head as he too-quickly jumped out of the truck’s cab following the incident.
New England Patriots head coach John Mazur says his team faces a double-barreled threat this Sunday — talent and pride — when they face red-hot quarterback Joe Namath and the New York Jets.
Monday, Dec. 9, 1996
Three deaths in the Monadnock Region have been attributed to Saturday’s snowstorm: a snowmobile accident; an apparent heart attack while shoveling; and an automobile accident. The storm also knocked out electricity across the region, and officials say that it could be Thursday before power is fully restored for everyone.
It has been announced that the Matthew Thornton Health Plan, which insures thousands in the Monadnock Region alone, is merging with the Harvard Pilgrim Health Plan.