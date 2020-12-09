Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1970
The white stuff which everybody has been looking for — that is, most everybody — is here. The entire Monadnock Region was blanketed with approximately two inches of snow this morning, and snow removal crews from the city and state highway departments had their first real workout of the season.
Unless the state reimburses cities and towns for all lost property tax revenue, then a proposed open space preservation plan will be just another burden on local property taxpayers. That’s the fear of Robert F. Cassube, Keene’s city assessor.
Saturday, Dec. 9, 1995
WINCHESTER — One elderly woman was told her grandson had been in a horrible accident. Another was told her friend down the hall had taken a bad fall. Neither story was true, but both were enough to make residents of Sunrise Village fearful each time the phone rang. Thursday, police found what they say was the cause of so much fear and anxiety: a 17-year-old boy and five other people calling from a house on Route 78.
Chris Van Allsburg would have liked “Jumanji” better if he hadn’t been involved in it, both as the author of the original book and as a screenwriter. “The movie doesn’t fail. It’s exciting,” he added. “My film might have been more mysterious and spooky, but this is an action film.” Parts of the movie were shot in Keene, Swanzey and Jaffrey.