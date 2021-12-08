Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1971
Lou Frank, president of the Sprague and Carlton furniture manufacturing plant in Keene, announced Tuesday that the plant will be closed for two weeks beginning Dec. 17 while an “interim measure” is instituted to curb the discharge of thick, black smoke from the Avon Street plant.
VERNON, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont Yankee Power Corporation are “pretty certain” of getting the plant’s license from the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) to begin low-power testing of the new nuclear facility.
Sunday, Dec. 8, 1996
Heavy wet snow did a reasonable impression of Paul Bunyan in the Monadnock Region on Saturday, felling countless tree limbs under a smothering blanket of sticky, white cement, and wreaking havoc on electric wires.
Women are starting new businesses at double the rate of all U.S. firms combined, according to a new study. The trend is especially true in New Hampshire, with more than 31,000 women-owned businesses.