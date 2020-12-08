Tuesday, Dec. 8, 1970
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson today ordered a crackdown on spending by state agencies to help ease one of the worst budgetary squeezes in state history.
NEW YORK — Rube Goldberg, whose drawings of bizarre “inventions” and other cartoons poked fun at America’s foibles and technology and earned him a place in the dictionary, died Monday at his home here. He was 87.
Friday, Dec. 8, 1995
Cheshire Medical Center and Monadnock Community Hospital may work together to meet increasingly fierce competition in the health-care market. But will that mean a merger? Not likely, officials from both hospitals say.
HARTFORD, Conn. — A retired bishop from East Alstead opened his heresy defense case with a bang this morning, calling the people bringing the charges against him “bullies in a schoolyard.” “They’re using the lesbian and gay community as scapegoats,” Bishop Walter Righter said during a recess this morning. Righter is charged with ordaining an openly gay man as a deacon five years ago.