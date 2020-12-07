Monday, Dec. 7, 1970
Only a charred shell remained today after fire swept through the Beaver Street Market building early this morning. The fire, which broke out at 12:11 a.m., just after the store had closed, destroyed the market, two apartments and a storage ell. No one was injured, according to the Keene Fire Department.
Most people ignore Keene’s Trustees of the Trust Funds. Meetings of the three-man board are dull and complex, and not very newsworthy. But, in 1970, that board will have earned enough from trust fund investments to reduce the city’s property tax rate by almost 30 cents.
Thursday, Dec. 7, 1995
WESTMORELAND — The outbreak of head lice this year is marked by a new strain of the bugs that is resistant to some of the more common brands of insecticide shampoo, making them harder to get rid of, Joy Kempton, school nurse at Westmoreland School, said. “It isn’t an epidemic, but what’s unusual is the longevity,” she said.
The 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act can mean headaches for local government officials, even those who believe the law is worthwhile. In some small towns, coming up with the money needed to comply with the law can mean a sizable tax hike for residents.