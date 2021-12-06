Monday, Dec. 6, 1971
The Town of Hinsdale is appealing a decision in Cheshire County Superior Court which would permit the location of 1,200 mobile homes in the town.
The Keene State College men’s soccer team achieved an impressive 19-2 mark this week at the national college soccer tournament held in uncharacteristically snowy Dunn, N.C.
Friday, Dec. 6, 1996
Self-defense may be the plea in a manslaughter case in which Joshua A. Fairbanks, 18, of Keene, is accused of shooting Brian K. Lagerberg, 26, of Bellows Falls. The initial 2nd-degree murder charge has been reduced to manslaughter; Fairbanks remains under house arrest.
For only the second time in four years, the visiting NHL Hartford Whalers defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-2, Thursday night at Boston’s FleetCenter. (The former Whalers are now the Carolina Hurricanes).