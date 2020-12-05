Saturday,
Dec. 5, 1970
CONCORD — New Hampshire is just about broke. Gov. Walter Peterson’s tax reform program promises to leave the state as much as $12 million in the red.
BOSTON — The six New England governors, charging possible oil price fixing, ordered their state attorneys general Friday to begin laying the legal groundwork for a possible antitrust suit against the nation’s major oil companies.
Tuesday,
Dec. 5, 1995
HINSDALE — This week, a 6-foot-high chain-link fence will be built around the former Erving Paper Mill in downtown Hinsdale. The fence signals the beginning of a multi-phased project that will eventually become a new community-senior center for the town.
Charles A. Donahue says most people he spoke to were thrilled when he replaced the black-faced statue in front of the former Colony house on West Street. A similar lawn jockey had stood in front of the 158-year-old house since the 1870s. But at least one person didn’t appreciate Donahue’s efforts at historical accuracy. Two weeks ago, someone spray-painted the jockey’s face and hand fluorescent green.