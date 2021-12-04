Saturday, Dec. 4, 1971
India’s Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said Pakistan has launched a “full scale war” against India and she has no other option but to “put our country on a war footing.”
Lillian Fish of Jaffrey rolled an impressive 355 award-winning triple in candlepin bowling action Thursday at Bowling Acres in Peterborough.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1996
A redwood sign and 12-foot granite post missing from Keene’s Wright Estate was not stolen — it was repossessed. Sign maker Peter D. Poanessa of Keene told Keene Police that he was still owed $725 for the sign since September. Police will press no charges.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Delta rocket lifted off this morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying NASA’s Mars-bound Pathfinder probe. If all goes as planned, the probe is scheduled to patriotically land on the Red Planet on July 4.