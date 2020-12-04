Friday, Dec. 4, 1970
For months, the Keene City Council has been working on a tough sign-control law. Last night, the council’s proposal took a series of broadside hits at a public hearing, and the council backed off. The sign code would ban flashing, moving or animating signs, limit projecting signs, restrict roof signs and allow businesses only one sign per street frontage. The sign code was sent back to the Planning, Health and Airport Committee for more review.
Double sessions are definitely being contemplated to temporarily relieve over-enrollment in city schools.
Monday, Dec. 4, 1995
After more than two years of planning and debate, Keene’s city government is poised to move forward with the Black Brook corporate park near Route 12 and Wyman Road. And, judging from the response of 80 or so residents at a public informational meeting Saturday morning at Keene State College, residents think the park is a good idea.
LOS ANGELES — Disney’s computer-animated “Toy Story” was the No. 1 box-office attraction for a second consecutive weekend with projected earnings of $19 million, industry sources said. The latest James Bond adventure, “Goldeneye,” finished second with an estimated $9 million.