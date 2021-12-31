Friday, Dec. 31, 1971
NEWPORT — The Monadnock Huskies boy’s basketball team is alive and doing well. They held off a furious fourth-quarter surge by Lebanon on Thursday to secure a 69-67 victory and the Newport Holiday Tournament championship.
SAIGON, South Vietnam — Both sides began observing brief New Years truces in South Vietnam today, and allied spokesmen said the cease fire began much more quietly than any such previous stand-down in the 11 years of the war in Indochina.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1996
LONDON — The Queen of England has ruled that it will be Sir Paul in 1997. Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, 54, is to receive a knighthood under a star-studded New Years honors list announced today.
BOULDER, Colo. — No arrests have been made in the death of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, whose body was discovered the day after Christmas in the basement of her family’s home. Police say no one has been identified as a suspect, although Jon Benet’s father has retained a lawyer.