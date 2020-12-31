Thursday, Dec. 31, 1970
Keene’s airport goes limping into 1971 uncertain of its future. City taxpayers put a lot of money into Dillant-Hopkins Airport, but a route shuffle among airlines, a decline in passenger traffic, a lengthy strike by Mohawk Airlines pilots and threatened service cutbacks cast a shadow on the multi-million dollar facility.
CONCORD — New Hampshire entered the new decade full of promise but ended the first year of the 1970s with a tarnish on its shiny optimism. The state saw its pace-setting economy falter, ultimately affecting fiscal health. Campus unrest and a third-party movement shook the political establishment. A fire the Sunday before Christmas that killed seven in Grafton and a traffic accident near Durham that took the lives of seven persons were the two worst tragedies of the year.
Sunday, Dec. 31, 1995
No newspaper published.