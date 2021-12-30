Thursday, Dec. 30, 1971
If somebody steals your snowmobile off your front lawn, can you get paid back through your homeowners insurance? That question arose this week when a Troy woman who lost two snowmobiles was informed by her insurer that the theft was not covered under her homeowners policy.
A national debate is growing around the issue of amnesty for thousands of young men who have avoided or deserted from service in the Vietnam war. At least three bills have already been introduced in Congress, by both liberals and conservatives.
Monday, Dec. 30, 1996
Keene’s annual New Years celebration, First Night, will observe its eighth year on Tuesday with music, theater, juggling, horse-drawn hay rides and ice sculptures — culminating with fireworks on Railroad Square at midnight.
It was a blustery morning in Keene today, with high winds knocking down broken tree limbs left hanging from last week’s snow storm. And a tree fell on power lines on Davis Street, knocking out power to 1,400 customers for more than two hours.