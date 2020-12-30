Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1970
Back in 1953, when Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid system was born, the total calls for assistance that year numbered three. “The idea just wasn’t accepted at first,” said Robert C. Callahan, chief coordinator. But now Mutual Aid is the way to fight fires in this area.
CONCORD — Unemployment will continue to rise in New Hampshire, according to a state economist, peaking in February or March at 5.5 percent — the highest rate since the post-Korean War recession.
Saturday, Dec. 30, 1995
This year, 160 cities in the United States and Canada are throwing alcohol-free, fireworks-launching New Year’s Eve parties. That’s 159 more than when Boston started the First Night craze in 1976. Keeping the initial interest alive, though, is a challenging task. Keene has watched the sale of buttons — which serve as tickets — fall in recent years. From a peak of 10,000 button sales on a balmy Dec. 31 in 1993, admissions have receded to about 7,000 yearly since.
Regrettably, “Calvin and Hobbes” hits the road after today. Bill Watterson, who draws the inventive comic strip, has decided to quit the daily grind.