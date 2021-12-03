Friday, Dec. 3, 1971
The Keene City Council has denied a petition from 12 downtown merchants — unhappy with the distance shoppers need to walk from the new Commercial Street parking lot — to restore parking along the center median of Main Street south of the railroad tracks.
Meldrim Thomson of Orford has announced that he will seek, for a third time, the GOP’s endorsement in the 1972 New Hampshire gubernatorial primaries.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1996
Henry David’s, a landmark Keene restaurant, has closed again, just seven months after its latest owner resurrected it from the dead. Taverns and restaurants have operated in the historic Main Street building
almost continuously since 1785.
A 12-foot-long granite post and a redwood sign, valued together at $1,675, were stolen over the weekend from the entrance to The Wright Estate condominiums on Court Street in Keene.