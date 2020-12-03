Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970
More than 20 percent of the housing units in Keene are substandard. And the biggest offenders are rental units, with more than half of the apartments in Keene being substandard, according to a report from the city planner. The housing report’s analysis is based on specific information gathered in a door-to-door survey.
Yesterday’s balmy temperatures, which soared to an unheard of 62 degrees, established a new record for the date, the previous high for Dec. 2 being 57 back in 1922.
CONCORD — Dartmouth College economics Professor John Menge says New Hampshire faces “bankruptcy” unless the legislature enacts a proportional income tax when it convenes in January. The senator-elect from Orford, a critic of the new 6 percent business profits tax, said Wednesday the state has “no alternative” if it expects to meet its financial obligations in early 1971.
Sunday, Dec. 3, 1995
No newspaper published.