Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1971
Four citizens showed up. Three asked questions. And that was that as the $257,000 budget for Supervisory Union 29 sailed smoothly through its public hearing last night with barely a ripple.
HINSDALE — In a long, laborious session Tuesday night, the Hinsdale Planning Board began to exercise its newly acquired power to draw up subdivision regulations for the town. A major provision focuses on regulations to mobile home parks.
Sunday, Dec. 29, 1996
Pilots, divers, determined family and friends of two Connecticut pilots failed to turn up any sign of a missing Lear jet Saturday as freezing rain cut short the fifth day of searching in the 900-square-mile area surrounding Lebanon Airport.
BOULDER, Colo. — Police have assigned 30 officers to the case of a slain 6-year-old beauty queen. JonBenet Ramsey was found strangled the day after Christmas in the basement of her home, discovered by her father eight hours after he had received a ransom note.