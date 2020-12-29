Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1970
Cheshire County’s surplus food program has almost doubled in a year’s time. Last December, 1,405 people received the food. This month, food was given to 2,272 of the 2,560 currently certified people.
WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission today accused Reader’s Digest of misleading the public with 11 promotional sweepstakes which were less than half as rich as advertised.
Friday, Dec. 29, 1995
MARLBOROUGH — In February, the N.H. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a proposal to allow school districts to bail out of school administrative units and go it alone. This would be a radical break with a 75-year-old system, in which every N.H. school district is required to belong to an administrative unit. If the requirement becomes optional, Marlborough may be the first school district to opt out.
VERNON, Vt. — The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant is releasing illegally high levels of radioactivity, an employee alleges, and the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission plans to investigate the charge. However, neither state nor federal officials have seen any evidence that the plant is violating radioactivity standards.