Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1971
NEW YORK CITY — A federal judge today ordered 16 Vietnam veterans, who for two days have barricaded themselves inside the Statue of Liberty in an anti-war protest, to leave the national monument so it can be reopened to the public.
James R. Hoffa, the former teamster leader whose conviction on charges of jury tampering and pension fund fraud was commuted last week by President Nixon, will be allowed to speak out in the future on issues concerning union matters without violating the conditions of the commutation.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 1996
The smell of smoke plus quick thinking may have saved a Swanzey family from a disastrous fire on Friday. The blaze, which began in the historic home’s central chimney, caused about $75,000 of damage to the Hurd residence on Forest Avenue.
Disneyland’s squeaky clean image is doing nothing to win over the Roman Catholic Church’s blessing for weddings performed at the Magic Kingdom. Weddings should be performed in a church, not an amusement park, the Catholic church has decreed.