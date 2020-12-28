Monday, Dec. 28, 1970
“In some cases you can take advantage of a disaster and come out doing a better job,” an exhausted School Superintendent Raymond G. Edwards told the Conval School Board last night. With that kind of attitude, the board met last night to begin picking up the pieces after a Christmas morning fire which destroyed junior high classrooms, the cafeteria, office complex, library and more at Peterborough Consolidated School.
The Keene Planning Board today unanimously approved a proposal to permit the construction of small grocery stores in residential areas of the city.
Thursday, Dec. 28, 1995
SWANZEY — Swanzey residents would probably like to talk about anything but cutting trees around Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey. But, like it or not, trees will be one topic at town meeting in March. This latest skirmish was sparked by a nearly 30-year-old zoning regulation that may force the town government to cut the trees to comply with state law.
CONCORD — Snowboarding may be gaining popularity, but that does not mean it is gaining admirers. “The good ones are cool, but a lot of them are reckless,” said Peter Anderson, a member of Waterville Valley’s Black and Blue Trail Smasher’s Club, a group of expert skiers.