Monday, Dec. 27, 1971
Santa surprised a few people this weekend — weatherwise, that is. Mild temperatures, followed by a frigid minus five degree low Thursday morning, and then mild temperatures, day-long rain and strong winds Friday provided a puzzling weather pattern for the Monadnock Region over the holiday weekend.
As the pro and con effectiveness of flu vaccines is widely debated nationally, the virulent Type A Hong Kong flu is here. But health officials are still not technically predicting a formal flu epidemic locally this season.
Friday, Dec. 27, 1996
Mergers and takeovers among Fortune 500 companies have locally produced a quiet consolidation in that most unglamorous of businesses: garbage collection. United Waste of Greenwich, Conn., has purchased half of the waste disposal companies in Cheshire County.
After 41 years in business, Keene’s Winding Brook Lodge is shutting its doors. The longtime motel and adjoining restaurant are slated to be torn down next year to make way for an upscale apartment complex.