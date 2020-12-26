Saturday, Dec. 26, 1970
No newspaper published.
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 1995
WEST SWANZEY — Little boys who have four-wheel all-terrain vehicles stolen three days before Christmas often lose them forever. Not this time. Good police work by Marlborough and Troy officers helped recover 10-year-old James D. Leahy’s ATV Christmas Eve afternoon. By late Christmas Day, Jimmy was riding it.
PETERBOROUGH — Irene Palmer’s colleagues say they were joking when they got a local court bailiff and a police officer to arrest and handcuff her on phony charges. Palmer disagreed. She has sued Pheasantwood Nursing Home for $1.8 million over the prank on the eve of April Fool’s Day.
NEW YORK — It was all O.J. Simpson all the time when 1995 began, but two stories surpassed the Simpson saga over the next 12 months: the arrival of terrorism in Oklahoma City and the dispatch of U.S. soldiers to Bosnia.