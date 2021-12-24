Friday, Dec. 24, 1971
SAIGON, South Vietnam — “It’s not Christmas at all when you are over here,” said Spec. 4 Larry Morse, 18, of Salina, Kansas. Christmas for servicemen in Vietnam means a tank caked with mud, a can of C-ration turkey, sun, jungle, boredom — and sometimes danger.
The Army Corps of Engineers has approved a $50,000 grant for a riverbank protection project in Charlestown. Long-term erosion of the banks of the Connecticut River is threatening the town’s sewage stabilization ponds.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1996
“I love Christmas. I love the lights and I love the people enjoying the lights,” says Bob Alexander of West Swanzey. Alexander estimates that he he has strung “12,000-plus” lights this year on bushes, trees and a flagpole at his sheet metal shop.
Despite his running into the history books with a 175-yard performance, and almost guaranteeing winning this year’s NFL rushing title, Barry Sanders’ embattled Detroit Lions still managed to find a way to lose to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-14, Monday night in San Francisco.