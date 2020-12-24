Thursday, Dec. 24, 1970
Christmas Day will be a busy one for New England Telephone Co. lines, but the company is ready. On the Keene switchboard will be 28 operators to handle about 3,100 Christmas Day long-distance calls.
Although many look to New England as the place where Christmas “American style” was born, the celebration was once actually illegal, according to a Puritan law back in the mid-1600s. Christmas in New England as it is celebrated today only began about 1870.
In keeping with a long tradition, the Sentinel tries to print only Christmas or good news on page one in the Dec. 24 issue. The major other stories of the day will be found on inside pages.
Sunday, Dec. 24, 1995
No newspaper published.