Thursday, Dec. 23, 1971
When Santa Claus visited Keene shops and stores this week he apparently brought the North Pole with him. Temperatures on the first day of winter Wednesday plunged to minus 5, with additional chilling wind gusts clocked at more than 30 mph at Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
Several Keene businesses began a subzero morning seeming even colder on Wednesday when it was discovered their windows had been smashed overnight. The stricken businesses included Paire’s Market, North Street Market, Grand Union, Keene Volkswagen and Speedway.
Monday, Dec. 23, 1996
LIMA, Peru — Marxist rebels still held 140 hostages at the Japanese ambassador’s residence after their freeing of 225 other hostages as a “Christmas gesture” brought no response from Peru’s government. The Tupac Amaru rebels are demanding that Peru release 300 of their jailed comrades.
Cellular phones are rapidly growing in popularity. But the various companies’ plans to build cell towers on scenic hillsides, particularly in the Monadnock Region, are leading many area towns to hurriedly draft ordinances against the “eyesores.”