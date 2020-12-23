Wednesday, Dec. 23, 1970
If old Saint Nick is unable to make his appointed rounds Christmas Eve, it won’t be for lack of snow for his sleigh. The storm which hit the Monadnock Region on the first day of winter and continued into last night dropped another 4 to 5 inches of snow, and more is on the way.
The military draft lottery celebrated its first birthday this month, and while critics of conscription have not been entirely muted by its “success,” it is generally felt the lottery is an improvement over the system it replaced.
Saturday, Dec. 23, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — Among the thousands of people stunned by last week’s fire at Malden Mills in Methuen, Mass., were officials at Eastern Mountain Sports in Peterborough. They watched TV reports showing fires ravaging factories where Malden Mills made its trademark Polartec fleece, a fabric in huge demand by hikers and skiers.
WASHINGTON — The telemarketing scam is the new organized crime, with master salesmen, the new “tinmen,” who con people out of billions of dollars.