Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1971
Keene’s most famous vacant lot may soon be receiving a facelift. Officials of the Two Eleven Corp. have announced plans for a new two-story building housing office and retail space on the former Newbery Block site at the corner of Main and Railroad streets.
“Car cures pizza shop of pane” — A parked and idling car apparently slipped into gear this morning, crashing through the large plate glass windows at Mr. Pizza at 90 Main St. in Keene. Damage to the windows is estimated at $450, but there were no injuries and the car was not damaged.
Sunday, Dec. 22, 1996
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Newt Gingrich admitted Saturday that he violated House rules and misled the Ethics Committee. His critics now predict that his admission of wrongdoing puts him on a slippery slope that will ultimately force him to relinquish his position.
OAKLAND, Calif. — This much is settled: “Black English” will be recognized as a second language in Oakland schools. But whether that should be considered an insult to the students or a helping hand is now the subject of hot debate.