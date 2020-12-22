Tuesday, Dec. 22, 1970
Button up that overcoat! Winter is here. It arrived officially at 1:30 a.m. today. With winter’s debut came a drop in temperature. The official reading at the Keene weather station was five below zero.
Since the selective service guidelines for conscientious objectors were revised last summer, increasing numbers of draft-age New Hampshire men are applying for that classification which would exempt them from military duty.
Friday, Dec. 22, 1995
How important is defense spending in a presidential campaign? Depends on whom you’re asking. Voters in the Monadnock Region say defense spending is somewhat important to them: It will not be the single issue that tips them toward one presidential candidate or another.
WEST SWANZEY — For 10-year-old Jimmy Leahy, his new four-wheel all-terrain vehicle was a dream come true. To his father, it was a symbol of his son’s successful battle against brain cancer. That’s why the theft of the vehicle hurt so much, Jimmy’s father said. Last weekend, the thief took the door off the hinges on the Leahys’ barn on Spring Street and then drove off on the new Kawasaki Bayou 3000.