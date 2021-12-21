Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1971
A new middle school in Keene housing 900 students in grades 5 through 8 at the Jonathan Daniels site will be recommended to the Keene School Board in January. But action on a new high school will have to wait, due in part to the current illness of some school board members.
Keene’s Gilbo Street parking lot was crammed with the cars of last-minute Christmas shoppers today. But the city’s new, but unpopular, Commercial Street parking lot, in contrast, was practically empty, even despite free parking at all of its metered spaces.
Saturday, Dec. 21, 1996
Downtown Keene has long needed more parking, and a local development official wants city government to spend millions for a fix. John G. Dugan has presented a letter to Keene city officials asking them to build a 200-250 space parking garage on city-owned land downtown.
PLAISTOW — Police are treading cautiously and have not yet pressed charges against a popular Santa Claus. He was entertaining a Cub Scout group when one of the children very painfully yanked off his beard — which was glued to his face — causing him to instinctively slap the child.