Monday, Dec. 21, 1970
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled today that 18-year-olds may vote in federal elections for presidential and congressional candidates but held that state voting age laws will continue to govern state and local contests.
PETERBOROUGH — A 16-year-old Peterborough youth was rescued from the Contoocook River at 10 p.m. Sunday after he fell through the ice. He was pulled from the river by police and fire personnel. Police said the youth was taken to the Monadnock Community Hospital where he was treated for shock and exposure.
Thursday, Dec. 21, 1995
A recent report, commissioned by the N.H. Charitable Foundation, found that, while New Hampshire ranks seventh in per capita after-tax income, it ranks 50th — dead last in the nation — in per capita contributions to charity.
Queen Elizabeth II of England has written letters to her son, Prince Charles, and his estranged wife, Princess Diana, urging them to divorce. In response, Charles, 47, whose future position as England’s king would not be affected by divorce, has agreed in writing to formally end his 14-year marriage to Diana. It was also announced today that Charles has no intention of remarrying.