Monday, Dec. 20, 1971
It’s going to be a white Christmas week in the Monadnock Region. The forecast in Keene calls for snowballs, sleds and slippery roads today as the area sits under a blanket of fresh snow from a storm that began Sunday night.
The admitted leaking by Massachusetts of Technology researcher Daniel Ellsberg of the top secret “Pentagon Papers” documenting U.S. involvement in Vietnam was deemed the top news story in New England in 1971, according to a UPI poll.
Friday, Dec. 20, 1996
The Clinton administration has acknowledged that it needs to do much more to get across its anti-drug message to America’s youth after a nationwide survey this week showed that teenage drug use has again risen in 1996.
A cigarette dangles from her lips. Her platinum hair shows black roots. “Trailer Trash Barbie” is just one eclectic spinoff of the popular children’s doll — along with “Hooker Barbie” and “Drag Queen Barbie” — available just in time for Christmas at In-jean-ious, a San Francisco gift shop.