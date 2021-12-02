Thursday, Dec. 2, 1971
Keene’s Ellis Hotel, constructed in the 1830s and considered a downtown landmark, has fallen on hard times. The crumbling historic structure is slated to likely be demolished next year.
Keene State College basketball player Jose DeCausey netted 45 points Wednesday night in the Owls’ season-opening win over Farmington.
Monday, Dec. 2, 1996
WALPOLE — A months-long feud erupted in bloodshed early Sunday morning, leaving a Bellows Falls man dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Joshua A. Fairbanks, 18, of Keene, is charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Brian K. Lagerberg, 26.
Rain hammered the Monadnock Region over the weekend, ripping into dirt roads and proving a test of area flood control dams. Chesterfield’s dirt roads were particularly impacted by the weekend downpours.