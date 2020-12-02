Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1970
FORT BENNING, Ga. — The jury at the court martial of Lt. William Calley heard testimony Tuesday that the stubby little defendant stood with a sobbing private from his platoon and poured rifle fire into defenseless women, elderly men and babies at My Lai.
PETERBOROUGH — An outline for a kindergarten program for the nine towns of the Contoocook Valley School District was presented to the ConVal School Board last night. The initial cost of the program, including salaries, supplies and renovations to existing buildings, is estimated at $85,623. The figure does not include transportation costs. Enrollment is estimated at 175 students.
Saturday, Dec. 2, 1995
LANGDON — Two Bellows Falls students tried to get into Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon Monday morning, according to police, and when asked by a staffer outside the school what they were doing, the students said they were from Oregon, then ran into the woods.
BOSTON — The show that claims to be the longest-running locally produced sports program in the nation could be about to bowl its last frame. A New England institution that draws an average of 178,000 viewers — occasionally more than watch the Red Sox or the Celtics — “Candlepin Bowling” will air on WCVB-TV Channel 5 for the last time Jan. 27.