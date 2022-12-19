John E. Coffin, a former co-publisher of The Keene Sentinel, has died at age 70. He first joined the Sentinel’s advertising staff in 1929, and later went on to purchase half-interest in The Sentinel Printing Company in 1943. He retained that interest until the newspaper was sold in 1954.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — One of the four persons killed when a private airplane crashed on its approach to Burlington International Airport has been identified as Lisa Luba, a frequent charismatic guest on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, along with many other TV talk shows.
Friday, Dec. 19, 1997
BRATTLEBORO — Two suicides this month at the Brattleboro Retreat, a psychiatric hospital, are unrelated to recent staff cutbacks, according to hospital administrators. But state officials are still investigating the deaths of a 19-year-old Vermont woman and a 17-year-old New Hampshire boy.
SALONICA, Greece — A Ukrainian Airlines Yak 42 chartered passenger plane with 71 people on board crashed while making a second attempt to land in heavy air traffic complicated by wind and snow and went down into the snowy wilderness near Mount Olympus.
In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires Friday associated with the overnight snowstorm, as well as vehicle mishaps due to slippery roads, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Saturday through Sun… Read moreFire Mutual Aid Log, Dec. 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.