Saturday,
Dec. 19, 1970
A Keene State College sophomore was admitted to Elliot Community Hospital last night after leaping from a fourth-floor window of a building in Central Square. He jumped out of the window, hit a street light and then landed on the hood and fender of a car parked in front of Central Drug, police said. He was pronounced in satisfactory condition last night by hospital officials.
On most winter weekends, the grounds surrounding the Monadnock Regional High School are deserted. But on Jan. 16-17 these same grounds will be the site of sled dog races, which are expected to draw at least 70 teams and racers from all over New England.
Tuesday,
Dec. 19, 1995
JAFFREY — A controversial school-reform plan won school board support Monday night. The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board decided 5-2 Monday to support the Conant Plan — which replaces traditional 45-minute classes and letter grades with projects that combine academics, performance and effort.
Did a dog drop a dime on his master? Whether it meant to or not, a Keene canine led police to a stash of drugs inside his master’s mobile home last week. Now, police are considering charges against his owner and giving thanks to the dog.