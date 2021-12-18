Saturday, Dec. 18, 1971
Charging that state law violates Constitutional guarantees, the New Hampshire Civil Liberties Union has filed suit in U.S. District Court on behalf of students denied the right to register and vote in the towns where they attend school.
The new nation of Bangladesh has been born from the former East Pakistan following the end of the 14-day India/Pakistan War. The new nation has been granted full autonomy by Pakistan President Agha Mohammad Hayha Khan.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1996
“You might as well chuck Christmas out the window.” That’s what one Swanzey resident said at a school board meeting called to address the controversial revamped “more secular solstice” celebrations planned this year at Mount Caesar School.
Golfer Tiger Woods has been named Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated magazine. Woods, who turns 21 on Dec. 30, has already won two tournaments since he turned pro in August.