Friday, Dec. 18, 1970
If you are planning to put up a sign today, you better read the city’s new sign code before ladders go up and bolts are sunk. In a unanimous vote last night, the City Council approved a new sign ordinance which disallows rotating and flashing signs and restricts roof signs to cut-out letters no more than three feet tall.
The Christmas mail load through the Keene Post Office this year apparently is about the same as it was during last year’s Yuletide season. The post office is supplementing its regular 83-man force with two assistants — the same number of extra helpers employed last year.
Monday, Dec. 18, 1995
The Clinton administration says it will release $578 million to help low-income families pay their heating bills. Locally, assistance directors say it’s about time — but they still don’t know how much of the $578 million they will be getting.
NASHUA — Following two publicized incidents involving a public school teaching about homosexuality, N.H. teachers have formed a group to improve understanding of gays and lesbians. “Our mission is to put a face on the fear that people perpetuate,” said Knox Turner, an educational consultant. Turner is chairman of the N.H. steering committee of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Teachers Network.