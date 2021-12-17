Friday, Dec. 17, 1971
Pakistan President Agha Mohammad Hayha Khan bowed today to an ultimatum from Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and agreed to her call for a cease fire, effectively ending the third India/Pakistan war in the past 24 years.
An oversight in removing a sign on School Street in Keene that limited parking to 2 hours has apparently resulted in innumerable parking tickets issued in error over the past two years. The error was discovered by Keene’s Public Safety Committee this week.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1996
Heating prices are skyrocketing and show no sign of coming down, at least until spring. Last December, the average price per gallon of propane was $1.11. This year it is $1.40, a 26-percent increase blamed on a combination of world events and bad weather.
Researchers announced Monday that a new Intel supercomputer is able to handle a staggering 1 trillion mathematical operations per second, a breakthrough they likened to the first running of the four-minute mile.